Zeb Evans
Hey, Product Hunt! 👋 We've been asked repeatedly to launch on Product Hunt over the past year but I just wasn't ready. As a product person, I'll probably never be satisfied with our product; so screw it, let's just do this! ClickUp was first created as an internal tool out of frustration from having to use several productivity tools—nothing allowed everyone to work together in one place. ClickUp isn't just project management software anymore, though; with the release of ClickUp 2.0, it's now a platform where everything you work on is in one place - tasks, docs, goals, chat, reminders, calendars, and even an Inbox. Plus, you can create and embed custom views. Our philosophy is listen to users, and ship fast - in line with our mission of making the world more productive. We ship a new version of ClickUp every single week - and we'll never stop. In just 1.5 years, we are incredibly lucky to be sustainable and profitable with over 60,000 teams using ClickUp, and we couldn't be more grateful. Our apps are available on Web, iOS, Android, Chrome, Mac, PC, and many more: https://clickup.com/apps Coming soon: 📊 Dashboards ⚡Automation We're just getting started. Join us in making the world more productive! 💜 Zeb & team Bonus: Get 30% off ClickUp's Unlimited plan ($3.50/month) with promo code PRODUCTHUNT30
I've tested dozens of project management tool (Jira + Podio + Trello + Mondays + Basecamp + Asana + Airtable +....) until I finally found ClickUp almost two years ago. We've been using ClickUp 2.0 since more than two months at Monito, and it's really amazing how it helped us re-organize the way we work. For me it's the exact right balance between a tool that is flexible enough to adapt to any workflow you want to put in place while being sufficiently opinionated for things to work intuitively for everyone in the team. One of the unique aspect for ClickUp for me is the ability to make really big kanban boards while using the "views" feature to create different views that zoom in on specific dimensions of the board. I'm amazed by the the fast pace at which the ClickUp team ships new feature (really looking forward to having automations), congrats @djcurfew
Clickup is the best platform I've ever worked on. I've been using it for months now and I've never been happier. We develop virtual reality projects at my company I love custom fields and the different views. and I use it to manage my personal life. it's just great
We have also used several other tools before Clickup (Podio, Trello, Teams, Asana). We swithed from Asana a few months ago after almost two years using it. The migration was a breeze. We did not lost any of our ongoing tasks. It was quite easy to setup, easy to teach the team. One hour of training and they all were fit to use the app and understand the way we use it. It has so much more features. I am quite impressed to be honest. Clickup is not only making task management, but challenging the usuals ways of working and improving them.
