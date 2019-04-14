Clicker for Netflix
Native Netflix player for macOS w/ Touch Bar support + more!
Clicker for Netflix is the best way to watch Netflix on macOS
Drew Koch
Hi PH! I'm thrilled to announce the launch of Clicker for Netflix! Features include: 🚀Launch Netflix right from your Mac dock ⚡Instantly resume your last played video 🖐Control from the Touch bar 🕹️Quick resume from Menu Bar 🖼️Picture-in-Picture 🎛️and tons of custom preferences like disabling autoplaying trailers and auto-skipping intros The app retails for $5, but you can get it for just $2 using code launchpromo19 for the next few days. I hope you like it as much as I do :) Cheers, Drew
