Click to Pray

A social prayer app by Pope Francis 🙏

Click To Pray is the official app of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer) that revolutionize praying. Connect yourself with thousands of people who pray every day for the challenges of humanity and for the mission of the Church

Pope launches his Click to Pray app profile - Vatican NewsDuring the Sunday Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis unveils his very own user profile in Click To Pray, the official app of the Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network, including its youth branch, the Eucharistic Youth Movement - EYM.
Vaticannews
Pope Francis launches 'Click to Pray' app in six languagesPope Francis has launched a new app called 'Click to Pray' and encouraged people to download it. He presented the Vatican's latest digital platform, known as the Worldwide Network of Prayer with the Pope, during his traditional Sunday address to tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square in Rome, Italy.
euronews
Like a prayer: Pope Francis launches 'Click to Pray' app to unite young CatholicsThe pope signaled his intention to harness the power of technology to reach out to young people by launching a prayer app three days before he will attend a Catholic youth festival in Panama. Add Pope Francis as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Pope Francis news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
ABC NewsABC News
Pray with Pope - from your phonePope Francis has launched an app to encourage Catholics around the world to pray with him. Click to Pray tells the user what the pontiff is praying for, such as a country hit by a natural disaster or conflict, so they can join him.
BBC News

Hunter
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
The Vatican has entered the tech scene
