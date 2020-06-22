Discussion
Udara Jay
Maker
Hey folks 👋 Super pumped to share Clew with the community! We’ve been building a universal search bar that lets you search across your cloud apps from your desktop. If you’ve got multiple Google Drives, work with files in different tools, or you’re just looking for ways to speed up your workflow—give Clew a try! It’s a quick three-minute setup. We spent almost four months building up to this version that's a whole lot faster and has a bunch more features like pins, /slash commands and filters. With Clew you can: 🔸 Search across multiple Google Drives, Dropbox accounts and other services 🔸 Search and take action on GitHub issues and Figma files 🔸 Pin files that you access frequently, we'll show you when they get updated 🔸 Use /slash commands to quickly create new docs and filter search We'd love to hear your thoughts and suggestions! What integrations would you like to see next?
