Clew
Universal search bar for all your cloud apps.
#3 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Udara Jay
Maker
Super pumped to share Clew with everyone here at Product Hunt! We’ve been building a universal search bar that lets you search across your cloud apps from one place. We want to make it so you don’t have to hunt for your files in disparate tools or ping people just to get the files you need. If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably got files scattered across a bunch of places. We haven’t committed to a single file storage system and we do work in many different specialized tools. Search costs can get really high, especially when you’re doing work in a team. We want to save you some precious hours and make your day a little easier. For this release, we’ve built three integrations: Google Drive, Dropbox, and Figma. This is just the beginning and we've got a lot of neat features in the works: • Drag and drop sharing within teams • Integrations for GitHub, Slack and Trello • Custom integrations (easily add your own custom data sources) We appreciate the up-vote and would love to hear what integrations you’d like to see next. 😸 – Clewniacs
Upvote (3)Share