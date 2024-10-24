Clevrr Computer

  • Subscribe
    Computer use but with OpenAI and Gemini models

    An open-source implementation of Anthropic's Computer Use to perform basic tasks using AI Agents. Currently supports Langchain, Azure OpenAI Models, and Gemini models. Contributions and supports are more than welcomed to improve the functionality.
    Launched in
    Open Source
    Artificial Intelligence
    GitHub
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Langchain
    Cursor
    Yuvraj Dagur
    Open Source, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub
    Yuvraj Dagur
    Featured on October 25th, 2024.
