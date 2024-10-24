Launches
Clevrr Computer
Clevrr Computer
Computer use but with OpenAI and Gemini models
An open-source implementation of Anthropic's Computer Use to perform basic tasks using AI Agents. Currently supports Langchain, Azure OpenAI Models, and Gemini models. Contributions and supports are more than welcomed to improve the functionality.
Clevrr Computer by
Clevrr Computer [Open-source]
was hunted by
Yuvraj Dagur
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Yuvraj Dagur
. Featured on October 25th, 2024.
Clevrr Computer [Open-source]
is not rated yet. This is Clevrr Computer [Open-source]'s first launch.
