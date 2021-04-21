  1. Home
  2.  → Clerk authentication and user management

Clerk authentication and user management

Secure your React or Next.js application in 5 minutes

Clerk adds secure authentication and user management to your React or Next.js app
🔒 Essential security features like 2 factor auth and device management
📈 Conversion-optimized Sign Up and Sign In forms
🎨 Built-in theming and open APIs for easy customization
Embed
Featured