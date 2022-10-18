Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Clerk
See Clerk’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Clerk
Clerk
More than authentication, complete user management.
Visit
Upvote 1
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Clerk is more than a “sign-in box”. Integrate complete user management UIs and APIs, purpose-built for React, Next.js, and the Modern Web.
Launched in
API
,
Developer Tools
by
Clerk
Production-ready AI models by AssemblyAI
Ad
API platform to automatically transcribe and understand audio
Learn more
About this launch
Clerk
Authentication and user management for React and Next.js
20
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Clerk by
Clerk
was hunted by
Colin Sidoti
in
API
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Braden Sidoti
,
Colin Sidoti
,
James Perkins
,
Sokratis Vidros
,
Marcel Cruz
,
Nikos Douvlis
and
Cooper Dawson
. Featured on October 19th, 2022.
Clerk
is rated
5/5 ★
by 18 users. It first launched on April 22nd, 2021.
Upvotes
1
Comments
0
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#139
Report