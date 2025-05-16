Subscribe
This is a launch from Clemta
See 1 previous launch

Clemta Intelligence

AI assistant for incorporation, bookkeeping & taxes
Clemta Intelligence automates your bookkeeping, tax preparation, and financial reporting so you can stay focused on growing your business.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
FintechArtificial IntelligenceAccounting

Meet the team

About this launch
Your AI Copilot for Bookkeeping, Taxes, Compliance & More!
Clemta Intelligence by
Clemta
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Fintech, Artificial Intelligence, Accounting. Made by
Barbaros Bayram
,
İlayda Şencan
,
Okan Sencan
,
Özgür Kuşkonmaz
,
Emirhan Altug
,
Ulaş Kavuncuoğlu
,
Kerim
,
Mehmet Ali KOCAL
,
Mehmet Temel
and
Yasmin Çınar
. Featured on May 20th, 2025.
Clemta
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on January 16th, 2025.