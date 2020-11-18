discussion
Serg Krivoblotsky
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! After 2 years of development, I’m thrilled to share ClearVPN with you, the first personalized VPN on the market, and MacPaw’s first multiplatform solution, coming to iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows. We are very pleased with the result — now users can secure their personal data in just one click and get access to unlimited content from anywhere. What’s unique about ClearVPN: - Personalized shortcuts. The app learns user habits and provides ready-made solutions, Shortcuts, based on your needs and network specifications. It automatically selects the most suitable server and saves you from getting into technical details. - Top-tier encryption. In addition to IPSec IKEV2 and OpenVPN, ClearVPN uses its own custom protocol to ensure security and a high-speed connection. - Beautifully simple design. MacPaw products are known for their experience and stunning design. ClearVPN is no exception! Give ClearVPN a try and let us know what you think!
Finally, there is a VPN I can trust. Way to go, MacPaw!
Ease-of-use and stellar speeds 🚀
Shortcuts! Thanks for those. Love'em.
@krivoblotsky сongratulations on the launch! product looks amazing 🔥