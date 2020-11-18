  1. Home
  2.  → ClearVPN

ClearVPN

Secure and personalize your online experience

#3 Product of the DayToday
ClearVPN by MacPaw is the first effortless VPN for a personalized and secure online experience. The app offers ready-made solutions that instantly adjust user’s network settings to the current needs: access content, unblock sites, encrypt the connection, etc.
MacPaw unveils ClearVPN for iOS, macOS, Android, and WindowsThe makers of CleanMyMac have unveiled a brand new VPN tool. ClearVPN is a multi-platform VPN with "Dynamic Flow Technology" for improved connectivity. It has a free plan and a premium option for $12.99/month or $93/year. MacPaw, the makers of CleanMyMac, has today unveiled a brand new VPN service called ClearVPN.
MacPaw unveils ClearVPN for iOS, macOS, Android, and WindowsThe makers of CleanMyMac have unveiled a brand new VPN tool. ClearVPN is a multi-platform VPN with "Dynamic Flow Technology" for improved connectivity. It has a free plan and a premium option for $12.99/month or $93/year. MacPaw, the makers of CleanMyMac, has today unveiled a brand new VPN service called ClearVPN.
MacPaw unveils ClearVPN for iOS, macOS, Android, and WindowsThe makers of CleanMyMac have unveiled a brand new VPN tool. ClearVPN is a multi-platform VPN with "Dynamic Flow Technology" for improved connectivity. It has a free plan and a premium option for $12.99/month or $93/year. MacPaw, the makers of CleanMyMac, has today unveiled a brand new VPN service called ClearVPN.
ClearVPN, from the makers of CleanMyMac X, launches today as a personalized VPN service - 9to5MacMacPaw, the team behind CleanMyMac X and Setapp, has just released ClearVPN aimed to simplify the VPN experience across macOS, iOS, Android, and PC. "For 12 years, we've been developing innovative software with outstanding design and usability to make macOS and iOS users' lives easier", says Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO and Founder of MacPaw.
MacPaw Launches ClearVPN For Secure Browsing And PrivacyFive years ago, many wouldn't know what a VPN was. However, awareness of the need for cybersecurity has soared in recent years.
MacPaw launches ClearVPN, the first effortless VPNWe are glad to announce the launch of ClearVPN - the first effortless VPN for a personalized and secure online experience. As we step deeper into the digital age, our privacy gets more endangered than ever before. Hacked social media profiles, data breaches, and identity thefts can't be ignored today.
Popular Mac developer launches VPN serviceA software manufacturer best known for designing solutions for the Mac operating system is launching a new VPN service. ClearVPN will not simply be competing in the Mac VPN market, however - it will also be available for iOS, macOS, Android and Windows devices.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Serg Krivoblotsky
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! After 2 years of development, I’m thrilled to share ClearVPN with you, the first personalized VPN on the market, and MacPaw’s first multiplatform solution, coming to iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows. We are very pleased with the result — now users can secure their personal data in just one click and get access to unlimited content from anywhere. What’s unique about ClearVPN: - Personalized shortcuts. The app learns user habits and provides ready-made solutions, Shortcuts, based on your needs and network specifications. It automatically selects the most suitable server and saves you from getting into technical details. - Top-tier encryption. In addition to IPSec IKEV2 and OpenVPN, ClearVPN uses its own custom protocol to ensure security and a high-speed connection. - Beautifully simple design. MacPaw products are known for their experience and stunning design. ClearVPN is no exception! Give ClearVPN a try and let us know what you think!
Share
Pavlo Pedenko
Co-founder @ Growth Marketing Stage
Finally, there is a VPN I can trust. Way to go, MacPaw!
Share
Eugene Kalnyk
PR Specialist, MacPaw
Ease-of-use and stellar speeds 🚀
Share
Yaroslav Stepanenko
Shortcuts! Thanks for those. Love'em.
Share
Вадим Муравьёв
@krivoblotsky сongratulations on the launch! product looks amazing 🔥
Share