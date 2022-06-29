Products
CleanMyMac X Menu App
Ranked #1 for today
CleanMyMac X Menu App
Make sure you can trust your Mac
Meet an all-new CleanMyMac X Menu App that aims to increase the longevity of your Mac with the help of five detailed health monitors. Get instant information about your Mac’s storage, state of protection, CPU performance, RAM, and battery.
Launched in
Mac
,
Menu Bar Apps
,
Apple
by
MacPaw
About this launch
MacPaw
Here to create amazing apps.
291
reviews
47
followers
Follow for updates
CleanMyMac X Menu App by
MacPaw
was hunted by
kosovan
in
Mac
,
Menu Bar Apps
,
Apple
. Made by
kosovan
,
Gregory Maksyuk
,
Maria Holubieva
,
Oleksii Myronenko
,
Arthur Zekun
,
Eugene Kalnyk
,
Anastasiia Sulzhyk
and
Myroslava Borodavko
. Featured on July 1st, 2022.
MacPaw
is rated
4.4/5 ★
by 269 users. It first launched on October 13th, 2014.
Upvotes
43
Comments
3
Daily rank
#1
Weekly rank
#69
