Home
→
CleanMyMac X Connected Devices
CleanMyMac X Connected Devices
Connect, control, and clean your devices from one location
Meet Connected Devices — the new monitor that lives in CleanMyMac’s Menu app. Get detailed info on all devices connected to your Mac via WiFi, Bluetooth, or USB, and declutter your external drives in seconds.
Launched in
Mac
,
Menu Bar Apps
,
Apple
Hundrx
About this launch
CleanMyMac X Connected Devices was hunted by
kosovan
in
Mac
,
Menu Bar Apps
,
Apple
. Made by
kosovan
,
Oleksii Myronenko
,
Gregory Maksyuk
,
Arthur Zekun
,
Myroslava Borodavko
,
Mariana Stelmashchuk
,
Oleksii Faizullov
,
Igor Dorogokuplia
and
Eugene Kalnyk
. Featured on March 30th, 2023.
Upvotes
16
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
