  CleanMyMac X Connected Devices
CleanMyMac X Connected Devices

CleanMyMac X Connected Devices

Connect, control, and clean your devices from one location

Meet Connected Devices — the new monitor that lives in CleanMyMac’s Menu app. Get detailed info on all devices connected to your Mac via WiFi, Bluetooth, or USB, and declutter your external drives in seconds.
Launched in Mac, Menu Bar Apps, Apple
About this launch
CleanMyMac X Connected Devices was hunted by
kosovan
in Mac, Menu Bar Apps, Apple. Made by
kosovan
,
Oleksii Myronenko
,
Gregory Maksyuk
,
Arthur Zekun
,
Myroslava Borodavko
,
Mariana Stelmashchuk
,
Oleksii Faizullov
,
Igor Dorogokuplia
and
Eugene Kalnyk
. Featured on March 30th, 2023.
