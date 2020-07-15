Discussion
Hi Product Hunt! I am Adhaar, one of the makers behind Clean Spreadsheets. A little story behind this tool. I used to work as a Consultant (the kind that all Tech people hate 😂) and a lot of my work was cleaning dates, addresses and company names. I used to hate it. I still do. But when I learned how to build Web Apps I promised myself that I will build an easy way to clean customer data types. This is my solution. My design idea for this tool was to offload cleaning on the back-end and require no input from the user. Except the data type and column they are cleaning. Cleaning various formats for all these data types is a non-trivial task, so I would love any help from the community to test out the tool and give any feedback. 😊 A couple of things people always ask: 1. What about sensitive data? - We use encryption in transit and rest but if your data is super super confidential and you still want to use the tool, get in touch, adhaar@lovespreadsheets.com and we will figure out a way. 2. Does this actually work automatically? - Yes, for most cases. That's why we provide 250 free credits. We suggest cleaning a sample first to see if this works for you. If it does, great. If it doesn't, we have a feedback button just for this purpose. Thanks so much and happy data cleaning!
