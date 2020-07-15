  1. Home
Automatically clean customer data with a few clicks

-Automatically clean customer data on spreadsheets 😃
-Clean names, addresses, company, and dates 📅
-Easy to use; just drag, drop, edit, and download! 🎉
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews5.0/5
Adhaar Sharma
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! I am Adhaar, one of the makers behind Clean Spreadsheets. A little story behind this tool. I used to work as a Consultant (the kind that all Tech people hate 😂) and a lot of my work was cleaning dates, addresses and company names. I used to hate it. I still do. But when I learned how to build Web Apps I promised myself that I will build an easy way to clean customer data types. This is my solution. My design idea for this tool was to offload cleaning on the back-end and require no input from the user. Except the data type and column they are cleaning. Cleaning various formats for all these data types is a non-trivial task, so I would love any help from the community to test out the tool and give any feedback. 😊 A couple of things people always ask: 1. What about sensitive data? - We use encryption in transit and rest but if your data is super super confidential and you still want to use the tool, get in touch, adhaar@lovespreadsheets.com and we will figure out a way. 2. Does this actually work automatically? - Yes, for most cases. That's why we provide 250 free credits. We suggest cleaning a sample first to see if this works for you. If it does, great. If it doesn't, we have a feedback button just for this purpose. Thanks so much and happy data cleaning!
Daryl Bartkunsky
?makers this is really something many companies have an issue with... Which countries do you support for address and company or is it 'generic' cleaning.
Astha Sharma
Maker
@sbrands Hi Daryl, we support addresses & company names worldwide! Feel free to try it out and let us know what you think. 😊
