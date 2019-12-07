  1. Home
Classy Craig

A more beautiful Craigslist experience

Classy Craig enhances craigslist by refining the design and adding powerful new features that save you time & money!
🌼Simply Beautiful
📊Save & Monitor Posts
👁️Check Your Watch List
🔔Get Notified
❌View Removed Posts
🆕See What's New
Discussion
Justin Rockmore
Hunter
Surprised this product/extension hasn't been hunted yet - and I thought with the launch of the Official Craigslist App last week there was no better time! . For years people have taken issue with Craigslists design, from both a UI and UX perspective and this Chrome extension is a quick remedy for [most of] those problems! . While I couldn't find the maker on Product Hunt, after some web-scouring I do believe I may have found his Twitter, which I've linked below: https://twitter.com/colinschye
