    Classify Anything - Classify anything based on your instructions

    Classify anything you can imagine based on your own instructions. Just drop your files in (text or images) and let AI do the work for you. You decide the categories and how to determine the rules for each category.
    Joona Heino
    Joona Heino
    Featured on October 24th, 2024.
