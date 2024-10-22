Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Classify Anything
Classify Anything
Classify anything based on your instructions
Visit
Upvote 20
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Classify anything you can imagine based on your own instructions. Just drop your files in (text or images) and let AI do the work for you. You decide the categories and how to determine the rules for each category.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
Classify Anything
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Classify Anything
Classify anything based on your instructions
0
reviews
21
followers
Follow for updates
Classify Anything by
Classify Anything
was hunted by
Joona Heino
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Joona Heino
. Featured on October 24th, 2024.
Classify Anything
is not rated yet. This is Classify Anything's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report