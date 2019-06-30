Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Classic WoW Builds
Classic WoW Builds
View and create builds for Classic World of Warcraft
Games
The goal of the website is to make creating and viewing Classic WoW builds an easy, ad-free experience.
Features:
- BiS Search to find best in slot items based on your class, spec, and level.
- Create builds
- Find builds by class/spec
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Reviews
Would you recommend Classic WoW Builds to a friend?
0
0
0
Discussion
Damla Döndüoğlu
Wowapp bana katıl
Upvote
Share
35 minutes ago
Send