FelixEntrepreneur & Geek at heart
Sweet! I was looking for that for ages! Upvote!
Long needed solution
This is just hat every company using WhatsApp needs!
Hello everyone, To the awesome PH community, we are delighted to share Clara to the world. We built Clara to help a common challenge we see across our home countries and professional network. There is no doubt WhatsApp usage is massive and that it has permeated the enterprise. A growing challenge, company employees use their Personal WhatsApp to conduct business with clients. The benefits of client facing employees using WhatsApp are great, but this creates data silo that doesn't make it to the CRM. That's where Clara can help! Clara is a Virtual CRM Assistant Bot is an internal enterprise bot for company employees that also connects to the CRM (Salesforce & HubSpot, others to follow). So far Clara can help you with: * Recording client conversations to the CRM * Create new contacts * Update pipeline opportunities RELE.AI keeps no data, so you get to enjoy the encryption and privacy provided by WhatsApp. I'm here to answer any questions you may have. Thank you all for the support!