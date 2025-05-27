Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Clado
Clado
Deep Research for People
Visit
Upvote 56
Clado puts 200 million+ people profiles (and growing) at your fingertips with simple, agentic search. If you’re interested in a global people search for sales, spreadsheets, hiring, and more, try our product.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Hiring
•
Sales
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Clado
Deep Research for People
Follow
56
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Clado by
Clado
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Hiring
,
Sales
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Eric Mao
and
Tom Zheng
. Featured on May 28th, 2025.
Clado
is not rated yet. This is Clado's first launch.