The city is a system, while all the issues it has are bugs. But how to fix all the bugs? CityBugs allows city authorities quickly address the issues when citizens report them. It is the citizen who knows what disturbs them and what needs to be solved.
Gevorg HayrapetianMaker@gevorg_hayrapetian · AR/VR Arloopa Armenia Account Manager
CityBugs is a smart city startup, which helps city authorities to solve all the issues (bugs, as we call them). The process is simple, you found a bug? Take few pictures, map it on the map, write a short description and submit. According to divisions, the bug will be directed to city authorities. CityBugs is available on IOS, Android and Web platforms. More than 1200+ users, 600+ bugs submitted, 200+ solved :) this is just the beginning !
Araks Nalbandyan@araks_nalbandyan
Great idea! I hope it will help the city a lot! It would be nice to see a bug status, if it's being fixed, been reported or has already been fixed so we'll see the results of adding bugs.
Gevorg HayrapetianMaker@gevorg_hayrapetian · AR/VR Arloopa Armenia Account Manager
Dear @araks_nalbandyan the application also shows and sends notifications about the bug status. By addressing the relevant authority, your raised issue will be processed and will be given a status: �� “solved”, � �“unsolved”,�� “transfered”, �� “in progress”. ��CityBugs allows you to track the issue and see how a �relevant authority is solving it.
Artyom Arshakyan@artyom_arshakyan
Cool idea.
Gevorg HayrapetianMaker@gevorg_hayrapetian · AR/VR Arloopa Armenia Account Manager
@artyom_arshakyan Thank you!
A Archi@a_archi
Hm, the way to make city cleaner and better is found :)
Gevorg HayrapetianMaker@gevorg_hayrapetian · AR/VR Arloopa Armenia Account Manager
@a_archi not only for cleaning, but also developing! :)
Gev Balyan@balgev1
Really great app! Good job! Let’s find a hunter :)
Gevorg HayrapetianMaker@gevorg_hayrapetian · AR/VR Arloopa Armenia Account Manager
@balgev1 Thank you very much! Support is appreciated!
