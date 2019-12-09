City Kit
Illustrated and animated cities from around the world
Hey everyone! We spent the last few months working on a design library to help startups create promotional content that they could use to launch in a new city. The kit includes: - 64 structures - 3 styles (morning, noon, and night) - 3 weather After Effect files (rain, snow, sunset) - 15 3D buildings (PSDs, and MOV animations) - lifetime updates Here are the 15 cities in the kit: Amsterdam, London, Paris, New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Stockholm, Seattle, Boston, Oslo, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Toronto, Nashville, and Austin. We're working on adding 5 more by March of next year. Comment below and let us know what city you'd like us to add. 😎 For our first 20 supporters, we're giving 20% off. Use the code PH2019 at checkout. 🤙Want to test out the designs first? Download our FREE pack of JPGs.
Nice work! The "buy regular" button does not seem to work though (at the bottom).
