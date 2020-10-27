discussion
Cinnamon is a video distribution and monetization toolkit for content creators and a social platform for their fans. Available on iOS, Android, and desktop, Cinnamon enables everyone to explore, watch, create, Short, and share video content with no limits and no ads. Thanks to Coil, users can also monetize their content in real-time without any advertising. Content creators can publish content on Cinnamon first and receive crucial feedback from your key audience. Easily cut a 5 to 15-second Short of your content and let anyone do the same. Release exclusively on Cinnamon first and benefit from live payments when Coil members watch content on Cinnamon. Earn 18¢ per viewed hour of your originals and 9¢ of your Shorts. Split the revenue with up to 100 users or charities. Creators and their fans enjoy the freedom of native cross-app sharing, whether you are an original creator or a fan. Share Shorts as a post, message, story, or GIF to all major social media platforms with just 2 taps.
It seems there is new competitor for youtube going to grow up!
@petr_tomicek indeed, but rivarly aside we mainly hope to make the lives of content creators a little easier.
Loving the No ads approach!
@lulu_gazdova Thank you, we hope that the internet of value will change how we perceive monetization
Thank you for hunting us @therealsjr, we are thrilled to be here! I’ve been surrounded by content creators my entire life. Musicians, stand up comedians, gamers, filmmakers, YouTubers, and others, have shown me that the passion for producing arts and entertainment is not always rewarded fairly. Internet video entertainment industry is booming in content yet demonetization plagues creators everywhere. Today, there are over 50 million content creators and this number is going to double in the next couple of years. But only the top 3% of those creators can make a living out of their creativity. When I worked at Coil I had the opportunity to get a closer look at the internet of value and the altruistic vision of Web Monetization. With the latest technologies, we are able to rethink and reshape the way we understand Web Monetization, moving from an Ad dominated environment to a subscription-based one. We are now able to pay creators more than ad-based platforms. But it doesn’t end there. While we do have a platform at the base of our product, our true goal is to make a tool that helps content creators maximize their potential. With Cinnamon you can reach the audience of your audience with a click of a button. Our Shorts feature is a tool that creators and their fans can use to easily and effectively cut and share 5-15 second snippets of content on all social media platforms. This level of organic marketing allows us to take the best of both medium length and short length content, marketing content and memeing at the same time. The future will bring even more to the table. Simultaneous publishing onto several platforms, saving creators time, posts scheduling to get optimum traction, live streams, and much much more. I’d like to thank our team for all their hard work, and I am excited to see what more we can do for content creators in the upcoming years.
"97% Of Content Creators Aren’t Getting Paid. Cinnamon Wants To Change That" in Forbes today: https://www.forbes.com/sites/joh...
