Home
Product
Cineswipe
Your personal cinematic universe curated by you
Effortlessly discover movies and TV shows with endless scrollable clips tailored to your taste. Search, review, and track your progress with ease. Customize your collections, get notifications for new releases, view detailed stats.
Launched in
Android
Movies
TV
+1 by
Pexx
About this launch
Your personal cinematic universe curated by you.
Cineswipe by
was hunted by
Prudhvi Suraaj
in
Android
,
Movies
,
TV
. Made by
Prudhvi Suraaj
and
Srujan Gurram
. Featured on July 20th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Cineswipe's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
