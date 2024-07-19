Launches
  Cineswipe
Your personal cinematic universe curated by you

Effortlessly discover movies and TV shows with endless scrollable clips tailored to your taste. Search, review, and track your progress with ease. Customize your collections, get notifications for new releases, view detailed stats.
About this launch
Cineswipe: Your personal cinematic universe curated by you.
Cineswipe by
was hunted by
Prudhvi Suraaj
in Android, Movies, TV. Made by
Prudhvi Suraaj
and
Srujan Gurram
. Featured on July 20th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Cineswipe's first launch.
