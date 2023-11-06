Products
Chtrbx
Chtrbx
Boost earnings & client insight with Chtrbx AI chat
Chtrbx: Elevate your business with our AI-powered chatbot. Customized to be your brand ambassador, it enhances website engagement, recommends products/services, and collects vital customer insights to drive your business growth.
Launched in
Analytics
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
by
Chtrbx
The makers of Chtrbx
About this launch
Chtrbx
AI chat service quantifying client sentiment and interests
Chtrbx by
Chtrbx
was hunted by
Jake B (Launching Today)
in
Analytics
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Jake B (Launching Today)
and
Ali Hasnain
. Featured on November 20th, 2023.
Chtrbx
is not rated yet. This is Chtrbx's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
