Home
→
Product
→
Chronoscope
Chronoscope
Automatic time categorization for software engineering teams
Visit
Upvote 9
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Chronoscope is an automated and integrated time tracking assistant built for software engineering teams. Connect Slack, your calendars and/or your project management tool and let Chronoscope generate and categorize timesheets for you and your team.
Launched in
Time Tracking
SaaS
Developer Tools
by
Chronoscope
About this launch
Chronoscope
Automatic time categorization for software engineering teams
0
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
Chronoscope by
Chronoscope
was hunted by
Philippe Gratton
in
Time Tracking
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Philippe Gratton
and
Jean-Gabriel Philippe
. Featured on July 18th, 2023.
Chronoscope
is not rated yet. This is Chronoscope's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report