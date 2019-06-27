Log InSign up
ChronoBook

Innovative new day planner

#4 Product of the DayToday
With your Apple Pencil, plan your activities around the clock, make notes, sketches and scribbles. Each page represents either AM or PM, and you write your plans like a dial of a clock. It's a day-planner, mind-map and scribbly notes all in one.
