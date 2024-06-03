Launches
Chromatic, by ModRetro

Chromatic, by ModRetro

Palmer Luckey's new startup, a modern Game Boy console

Embrace nostalgia with Chromatic, the heirloom quality cartridge-based gaming handheld. To celebrate our launch, we're including our new Tetris® for Chromatic – free of charge.
Chromatic, by ModRetro - Palmer Luckey's new startup, a modern Game Boy console
Nick Abouzeid
Palmer Freeman Luckey
Torin Herndon
Featured on June 4th, 2024.
