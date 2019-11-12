Deals
Chroma Stories
Create stunning and engaging stories with easy to use tools
Expressive templates, dynamic motion presets, unique filters, and powerful text tools to create your best story yet. Chroma Stories is the perfect photo and video editor for making your story awesome. Start creating today!
Unsplash + Chroma Stories
Remember when the way you showed off your creativity on Instagram was limited to which filter you chose for your next post? Don't know about you, but I was constantly debating between Aden and Valencia.
Catching Gen Z Requires a Big Fish: Instagram
While I was sitting with a group of ex-Instagram and Facebook employees at their new office in San Mateo, Calif., talking about their recently launched app, one of them, John Barnett, opened a handwritten note that had been on the coffee table. It contained well wishes from his former "fam" at Facebook.
They left Facebook to make an app that will spice up your Instagram Stories
Chroma Stories is a new app offering photo filters, a variety of fonts and other special effects to help users jazz up their Stories for platforms including Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.
