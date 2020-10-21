discussion
Marcus EstesCEO of Chroma Signet
Hello Hunters! (Thanks to @chrismessina for hunting this and for the great alpha product feedback.) I'm the co-founder and CEO of Chroma, a "protocol design studio" founded in 2013. Chroma Signet is our latest product - it's also my favorite, and the one that's had the most early traction of anything that we've shipped. We came up with the idea while solving a real problem for Select, a large vape manufacturer in the cannabis industry. They were being counterfeited and although their product was safe, the fake versions of their products being sold on the black market were potentially harmful to consume. Then the vape health crisis hit and took a massive toll on their sales. So we invented an anti-counterfeiting method that uses public key infrastructure to validate the authenticity of their products. We simply print a QR-encoded private key onto a sticker affixed to the product's package. Then the customer scans the code and generates a public key using our app. If that matches the key in our database, we can assure the customer that the product is safe. Once that problem was conquered, we continued to extend our blockchain technology stack into the area of supply chain transparency. Now our customers are able to certify any aspect of their supply chain using our open protocol for claims certification. We've got a bunch of deals pending in the recreational cannabis industry. But this technology would work well for any consumer packaged good company. If you know anyone that could use our "crypto-stickers" to educate their customers and gather customer marketing data in the process, let us know. Happy to answer any questions as well.
