Christmas Zoom Backgrounds

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ivan
Maker
Founder of Icons8
With Christmas a few days away it is time to prepare for your holiday get-togethers. This year you can spruce up your home without lifting a finger using virtual backgrounds. We have created a series of holiday backgrounds that will set the mood for any video call, livestream, or event. From engaging illustrations to calming video loops of snowfall, we have a background to match whomever you will be Zooming with. These backgrounds work perfectly as across major video chat platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype, and TikTok. Many other platforms can also be supported by using a 3rd party camera app like Snap camera. Are these just tacky clipart images? No! These backgrounds were made by our designers with care: 🎬 Animated looping backgrounds with cozy scenes 🖊️ Illustrations for colorful fun with coworkers or friends 🖼️ HQ traditional photos of minimal and modern decorated environments Best of all they are free to use. Just tell them Icons8 sent you if they get mentioned! 🎄
Share