Christmas Stories Pack 2021 by Slidepage
60+ Free Story design templates for your marketing campaigns
💯 A free pack of design templates for our friends who promote their goods or services on Christmas, all of them are ready to edit using Canva editor. 🎄 Also you can make a story-designed webpage to boost your sales for mobile audience in IG, FB or TikTok.
Dmitry Begovatov
MakerMobile-first and nocode enthusiast✨
Hey, makers! We made a free 🎄Christmas Stories design pack for you and your business promotion! 6️⃣0️⃣+ Free Story templates are waiting for you They are grouped by themes and have multiple types: product page, signup page, about page and others. To edit one of this beautiful templates 1. Just click on a preview image of a themed Story compilation that takes you to Canva editor. 2. In Canva click on the pencil in the bottom left corner to copy this design to your account for further editing. If you have any issues with using templates, write to our support chat and we send you the link to your design. Step by step explainer – https://slidepage.dashly.help/ar... 👍 Remember to share it with your friends! Looking forward to seeing all of the colorful Business Stories you make 😻Your fellow makers, Slidepage Team
Hi! Looks juicy, as far as I understand, I can easily congratulate my Instagram followers on the upcoming new year? :) TY!
@novik_george yes you can use it wherever you want to engage your followers with visual mobile first storytelling!
