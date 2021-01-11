discussion
Filipp Chumak
MakerCo-founder, Product manager at Chpokify
💡 The idea At a certain point, we realized that every already existing tool that we tried raised a number of questions and asked for improvement. Elena, COO in our company, wrote a detailed analysis in a separate article, I'll share it with you later. She analyzed and described the advantages and disadvantages of all the services that she tried to implement in the processes of our company. On the basis of her research, we decided to start developing our own service and for some time moved towards "making a service for ourselves". Fun turned into excitement, and we slightly changed the vector of development and began to move to the global market of such services. We started with planning poker and then we aim to add retrospective and kanban board. 🚀 Approach People create great products. This is why we at Chpokify focus on people. Our service’s core feature is about managing teams that allows you to estimate tasks precisely, asynchronously or synchronously with multiple teams, and instantly get the results. 💥 Enjoy unlimited free access ✅ Unlimited workspaces ✅ Unlimited teams ✅ Unlimited members ✅ Unlimited sessions ✅ Unlimited stories/tasks We constantly improve Chpokify and add essential functions for our users. Feel free to leave your feedback or request a feature you need.
Congrats! Looking forward to giving it a go next time around for online sessions. Thanks!