Misir Jafarov
Maker
Hi, Hunters 😊! I'm introducing my new side project called "chot.xyz" (naming is hard!!!). This is a privacy-focused chatting app for people who love privacy and security. No signup, no credit card, no app is required! Just go "chot.xyz" and send your room link to other participants. PS: You can change your username by pressing blue button on top right side. It's also an open-source project. So, you can check (and contribute if you want) the code here: 🌐 https://github.com/TheMisir/chot Have a nice day!
