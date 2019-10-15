Log InSign up
Chot.xyz

Privacy focused chat that doesn't stores your messages

This is a communication app that is privacy-focused, secure and free. We do not store any message on our servers. To chat just open the website, copy the link and send it to whoever you want. Then open your room and wait for the participants to join.
Hi, Hunters 😊! I'm introducing my new side project called "chot.xyz" (naming is hard!!!). This is a privacy-focused chatting app for people who love privacy and security. No signup, no credit card, no app is required! Just go "chot.xyz" and send your room link to other participants. PS: You can change your username by pressing blue button on top right side. It's also an open-source project. So, you can check (and contribute if you want) the code here: 🌐 https://github.com/TheMisir/chot Have a nice day!
