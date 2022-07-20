Products
Home
→
Product
→
Choix
Choix
Compassionate, affordable, safe access to abortion care.
We provide professional and private abortion care to folks in California, Colorado or Illinois (more states coming soon!) seeking to safely end a pregnancy from the comfort of their own home. Your body. Your health. Your Choix.
Launched in
FemTech
,
Health
,
Family
by
Choix
About this launch
Choix
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Choix by
Choix
was hunted by
Jonathon Colman
in
FemTech
,
Health
,
Family
. Featured on July 24th, 2022.
Choix
is not rated yet. This is Choix's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
0
Daily rank
#7
Weekly rank
#180
