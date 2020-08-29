  1. Home
  2.  → ChimpCharge

ChimpCharge

Super simple invoicing for freelancers

#2 Product of the DayToday
Easily create reusable payment links that you can share with your customers through email, text message, social media, or anywhere your customers are.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Andrew Gazdecki
Maker
Inc. 30 under 30 Entrepreneur
Hey Hunters! Excited to launch here on ProductHunt! So what's so special about ChimpCharge? It's super simple. Easily create reusable payment links that you can share with your customers through email, text message, social media, or anywhere your customers are. Check it out here: https://www.chimpcharge.com/ Would love your feedback!
Upvote (2)Share
Sally Warren
🎈
phu-v.com
@andrewgazdecki love this, great work
UpvoteShare
Andrew Gazdecki
Maker
Inc. 30 under 30 Entrepreneur
@sallywa00913632 thanks so much Sally I appreciate it! :)
UpvoteShare