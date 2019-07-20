Discussion
Maker
Florence Kwok
Hi everyone! I know this isn't the typical PH product, but I am excited to share what I've been working on. Some hard facts on the menstrual product industry and its effect on our health and environment: Many feminine products sold in the U.S. contain substances that are potentially harmful to our health, like synthetics or pesticides that is linked to cancer. Roughly 200 billion menstrual products are dumped into our landfills each year, and the polyethylene plastic in conventional pads can take about 500 years to decompose. A single person can use up to $11,000 worth of tampons and pads/liners in their lifetime... so you do the math! It's a lot of waste. I started HerCherie as a sustainable, eco-friendly alternative for women of all ages and all stages of life. Ethically sourced, and made of cotton and bamboo visceral material. Our product is an alternative that's not only more sustainable, but one that also combats leakage, discharge, sweat, odor, and spotting. Our panties are organic and made with a two layer absorbable technology that protects against leaks, and can hold up to two tampons worth of fluid (10 mL). Make the switch to an alternative menstrual option! We're giving away a free gift with every purchase for Product Hunt users. Cop some for yourself, your mom, your girlfriend, your best friend, etc and get a free menstrual cup at checkout with code "PHUNT".
