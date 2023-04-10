Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Chefff
Chefff
Better recipes with AI
Visit
Upvote 17
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Whether you're looking to eat gluten-free, vegan, or keto, our app has got you covered. Simply input your dietary preferences and our AI algorithm will generate a list of recipes that are perfectly suited to your needs.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Cooking
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Chefff
monday.com
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates
About this launch
Chefff
Better Recipes with AI.
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
Chefff by
Chefff
was hunted by
Sammir Belkhyat
in
Health & Fitness
,
Cooking
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Sammir Belkhyat
. Featured on April 11th, 2023.
Chefff
is not rated yet. This is Chefff's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report