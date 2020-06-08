CheeShip
You sell it. We package & ship it for $1. No catch.
Hey 👋🏼 I've always had a strange passion for order fulfillment. It's a sign of success for my business. The difficult part is when you have 700+ orders to fulfill in a single day and it takes up all your time. 3PL's are effective but not cost efficient as it eats into your margins. Hiring employees can give you more control but that's yet another task you've assigned to yourself that is taking away from growing your company further + it's a headache to manage warehouse workers. The industry average is $2.96 for one-item packaging and we can save businesses thousands of dollars each month by charging $1 flat rate. We think order fulfillment companies should work with eCommerce companies, not against it. CheeShip also features a generous referral program to where any business you refer to us that we agree to work with, you will be paid $1,000 after their first 30 days.
We have an eshop in France and we also handle fullfilment for a couple of shops around, and I cannot understand how you can go down to 1$. In our case, just the packl will cost around 1$ (and we order them by thousands and thousands). Unless you're not working with quality fabrics and in that case you will have so many returns/damaged items. Care to share some thoughts on this ?
