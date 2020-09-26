discussion
David Olaniyi
MakerThink. Build. Deploy.
I've recently started a new initiative which entails building and creating things to improve my ability to come up with ideas, develop beautiful products through simple design and to learn new exciting technologies. You can read more about my new initiative here: https://medium.com/@davidolaniyi... I'm excited to share my first simple idea, Cheerful News. A single-page web application to anonymously post and view messages on recent events that have made you happy, grateful, or hopeful. It's essential to see that there is still good news even in these uncertain times. Overall, I've enjoyed building Cheerful News, and I hope you enjoy using it too. Please share it with your friends and family. If you have any feedback, please let me know. I look forward to sharing my next build! Note: I made use of Big Heads for user avatars (https://www.producthunt.com/post...). I love it!!
