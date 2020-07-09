Discussion
Robert Broersma
Hi everyone! I'm Robert, a developer and illustrator from Amsterdam. This is my first launch on Product Hunt, I hope you like it! HOW TO DOWNLOAD SVGs 1. Head over to https://bigheads.io/editor/ 2. Create your Big Head 3. Hit the 📥SVG button HOW TO EMBED AN IMAGE 1. Head over to https://bigheads.io/editor/ 2. Create your Big Head 3. Copy the HTML code under 🖼️Image 4. Paste wherever you want! Alternatively you can use https://bigheads.io/svg directly as your image source. This will embed a randomly generated Big Head! If you want to lock in some options, but randomize other options, you can pass in only those options you want to lock! E.g. embedding https://bigheads.io/svg?hair=bun... will result in a random Big Head with a bun and no hat: (There will be a new one every time you refresh!) HOW TO USE IN A REACT APP 1. Head over to https://bigheads.io/editor/ 2. Create your Big Head 3. Follow the instructions under ⚛️React 4. Render the BigHead component with any options you want, or let it randomize for you. Cheers!
Amazing designs, are you planning to create an API to allow people use it as a default avatars in their websites?
@ferid_movsumov Hey Farid. Thanks! There is already a few options available for that! Calling bigheads.io/svg will generate a random SVG. You can pass in any options you'd like to make it less random. Head on over to bigheads.io/editor to see which options are available. You can then either save that image or save the embed url (make sure to fix all options if you don't want to randomize tho). The second option would be to install the React library. Exact instructions can also be found on bigheads.io/editor Does that answer your question?
@robert_broersma That is great! I think you should put some example about this on home page. Because this is one of most common use cases.
