/checklist by Workast
/checklist by Workast
Create a checklist on Slack
Workast helps teams on Slack organize their work. In our latest version, you can create a checklist inside your conversations where anyone in the channel can add and check off items of the list. Try it today, its free!
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Task Management
Workast
Workast
The project management app for teams on Slack
/checklist by Workast by
Workast
Guillermo Gette
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Task Management
Guillermo Gette
Angeli Yuson
. Featured on August 8th, 2022.
Workast
5/5 ★
by 14 users. It first launched on April 27th, 2021.
