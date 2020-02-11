Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews
Savelii Kovalenko
Maker
Hi Product Hunters 😸 We at Checkaso have been working with ASO for more than 6 years now. I don't think it was even a thing back then. And every time we got a new app to promote, there was a question where to start with ASO? Now it always starts with ASOindex. It's our invention that shows what is working in your ASO, what can be improved, and an overall grade of your ASO performance. This way, from the start you know where to go with your ASO strategy. And here comes the best part — we got everything for you to embody it. Checkaso has all the features you can expect from an ASO tool — keyword and competitors analysis, suggestions, rankings, etc. And features that make it unique: 🔵Appy. It's your personal ASO helper. It explains the ASOindeх and gives you custom tips on how to bring your ASO to the next level. 🔮Automated ASO. We already have a welcome keyword pack for you, a lot of keyword suggestions, and a list of your main competitors. Just add your app to Checkaso and start right off. 🔍Data accuracy. With Checkaso, you get live search results, rankings history, search volume (frequency), and competitors matrix right from the App Store & Google Play. Make data-driven decisions and put your app to the top. And it's only the start. We have a lot of exciting features that will change your ASO flow. One of them will be delivered in a couple of months so stay tuned! It'd be awesome to get feedback and questions from you so please feel free to share it 💙
Upvote (10)Share
Wow, such pretty look
What a nice design!
Maker
So exciting! It was a long adventure for our team. There is still a lot of work ahead, but we will do our best to make Checkaso your favorite ASO platform 🥰
Looks awesome, can't wait to try
Upvote (5)Share