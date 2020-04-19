Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Chatparty

Chatparty

A videochat app with a twist —no audio.

get it
Chatparty is videochat without audio. 🔇
Quarantine together with friends & strangers from around the world 🌍
No audio. So less forced, awkward un-muted laughs, and more LMFAOs.
Hop in & start a party! It's BYOB 🍻
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Anthony Dike 🌻🐝
Anthony Dike 🌻🐝
Maker
Hello hello Product Hunt makers & lurkers 👋 Chatparty is a videochat app with a twist —there's no audio 🤐🔇 🤔 The reason why this exists is because I have a problem with large Zoom calls. They turn into lectures: 1 speaker and many listeners. I wanted a way to make large video calls less awkward. So I thought: "How about removing audio?" 🤝 Gabe, Valentin, and I banded together to build this weird thing for the upcoming Product Hunt WFH Maker's Festival. 😂 We did a lil' beta test yesterday on Twitter. Apparently, you can clone yourself with our app. We're not yet sure if that's a feature or a bug. Sooooo, here it is. A strange videochat app with no sound. Hop in and do something silly with it! Tell us how to make it better for you. Challenge: Let's get 100+ people in one room. We want to see what happens 👨‍🔬
Upvote (3)Share
Abadesi
Abadesi
Hunter
Pro
Hosting video chat hangouts with friends gets tricky when you gave music playing in the background, this innovation to strip back audio means you can hang without compromising your ambience 🎵
Upvote (2)Share
Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover
Pro
This is the opposite of Clubhouse 🤫
UpvoteShare
Pradip Khakhar
Pradip Khakhar
Nice looking forward to trying it out @antdke 💪
UpvoteShare
Stian Maurstad
Stian Maurstad
Smart idea! Best of luck to you all.
UpvoteShare