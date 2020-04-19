Discussion
Anthony Dike
Maker
Hello hello Product Hunt makers & lurkers 👋 Chatparty is a videochat app with a twist —there's no audio 🤐🔇 🤔 The reason why this exists is because I have a problem with large Zoom calls. They turn into lectures: 1 speaker and many listeners. I wanted a way to make large video calls less awkward. So I thought: "How about removing audio?" 🤝 Gabe, Valentin, and I banded together to build this weird thing for the upcoming Product Hunt WFH Maker's Festival. 😂 We did a lil' beta test yesterday on Twitter. Apparently, you can clone yourself with our app. We're not yet sure if that's a feature or a bug. Sooooo, here it is. A strange videochat app with no sound. Hop in and do something silly with it! Tell us how to make it better for you. Challenge: Let's get 100+ people in one room. We want to see what happens 👨🔬
This is the opposite of Clubhouse 🤫
Smart idea! Best of luck to you all.