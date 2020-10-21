discussion
Victor Metelskiy
MakerFullstack no-code developer
Hi everyone! 👋 My name is Victor, and today i am proudly announcing not only my first launch on ProductHunt, but also the very first product, that i have created 100% by myself using no-code platform Bubble 🎉 Problem I live on Bali, and about 3 month ago i was talking to my friend, who is a restaurant owner. He was telling me that delivery services like Gojek and Grab are taking 20% of his revenue, leaving almost no margin, and there is basically no alternative to them. 😞 He tried doing direct delivery, but the whole process was just too complicated - people text his restaurant on whatsapp, than stuff has to send them a heavy mobile-unfriendly pdf menu, than they had to type what they wanted, and answer multiple additional questions about special requirements, options, amounts, etc. Solution 💡 This is how i came up with an idea of Chatmeal, which is a Whatsapp-powered food ordering tool for restaurants. It allows restaurant owners to create a web page with interactive digital menu, and to start accepting delivery, takeaway, dine-in orders, and table bookings via Whatsapp. Why do restaurant owners Chatmeal? It's like having your personal food delivery app, with: ✅ 0% commission on orders ✅ Direct communication with the customer ✅ Digital menu that can be created in 15 minutes and much more. Please check out Chatmeal and let me know what you think.👋
Philip Metzgermaker, astronomy hobbyist, LFC fanatic
@victor_metelskiy When you say no-code, what did you use?
Victor Metelskiy
MakerFullstack no-code developer
@strangequirks Hi Philip! Built 100% with Bubble.io!
Danny Postma
Building products to help makers convert
No-code king Victor did it again 🔥 Many big restaurants in Canggu are already running on Chatmeal. Super happy to be able to support them by ordering via their dedicated website. Much better experience! (Super stoked to see another product from Hackagu here on PH 😍)
Victor Metelskiy
MakerFullstack no-code developer
@dannypostmaa Thank you Mr Danny! :)
Jon Yongfook
Indie maker
I’ve used chatmeal to order food here in Bali. What may be interesting to folks on PH is that whatsapp is pretty much the de facto channel for customer support here. A lot of shops and restaurants take inquiries via whatsapp and generally are very responsive. So what victor has done here makes a ton of sense, take a channel that businesses are already using and just make it easier for customers and businesses to connect to each other 👍🏻
Mick VermaatSoftware Dev/ Aerospace researcher
I've used Chatmeal several times as hungry person. It makes ordering food through Whatsapp smoother and cheaper than the competitors. When scanning the ChatMeal QR codes in some places (like the co-working space I'm going to) the staff knows exactly at which table on which floor I'm sitting.
Victor Metelskiy
MakerFullstack no-code developer
@mick_ver Hi Mick! Thanks for mentioning the QR-code feature with table numbers, i didn't quite fit it into the product description :)
Necmettin KarakayaSelf-Taught Senior Software Engineer
It’s super convenient way of to start selling your home cook bakeries & beverages. I already recommended to bunch of friends.
