ChatGPT Folder Master
ChatGPT Folder Master
Organize your ChatGPT chats into folders
ChatGPT Folder Master is a Chrome extension that lets you save and sort ChatGPT conversations into customizable folders. Easily retrieve important chats and streamline your workflow with an intuitive, user-friendly interface.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
About this launch
Save and sort your ChatGPT chats into folders
ChatGPT Folder Master by
was hunted by
dario esposito
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
dario esposito
. Featured on June 19th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is ChatGPT Folder Master's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
