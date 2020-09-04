discussion
Hi Product Hunters, Thank you all for stopping by to check our product - Chatgen.ai. I am Prashanth, Co-founder of ChatGen. I am proud to announce our new conversational AI SAAS platform chatgen.ai 🤔 What is ChatGen? It is a platform where businesses can quickly deploy bots on website pages and Facebook’s messenger to engage with their visitors and achieve goals on lead capture or customer support either to increase sales efficiency or significantly reduce the volume of queries hitting their support team. The objective is to support business KPI achievements through: superior customer experience (instant & 24/7), greater channel productivity & reduced resource costs. ✈️ Our Journey and Vision Couple of years back we started with a vision of automating communication in various business processes for enterprises around the world. After working for more than a year and deploying more than 25 solutions, we had a lot of learning about chatbots and the gaps in the chatbot space. By this time, a lot of features in this space got commoditized in the market. But hyper personalisation, local variations of NLP & workflows with respect to industry, language and region is still a challenge. With a vision of offering ease of use and transparency to build any type of chatbot (NLP or simple tree structured chatbots), we have started building this platform first with sales processes automation, and now venturing with various industry verticals making chatbots easy to build as per the company’s need and domain knowledge through our AI bot builder (Yet to release, could be our next project to launch after early validation) We are at the start of this journey and are looking for more feedback on the current platform and our vision. As we go further and obtain experience, we aspire to expand and iterate our scope in a lean manner. Please do not hesitate to share your feedback, suggestions or any ideas you have. Your feedback can help us to improve and set this out quickly. We will be humbled to have your support - Looking forward! And also check out your welcome gift here
