Joseph Farruggio
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! I've been struggling with page speed issues on my WordPress website after adding a chatbot. To fix that problem I created Chatbot Lazy Loader, a WordPress plugin that eliminates the page speed issues created by chatbots. If your website is loading a chatbot widget, it’s likely negatively impacting your page speed. This plugin will prevent that for the following chatbot providers: - Messenger - Drift - Intercom - Indemandly - Crisp If there are any questions or feedback, or if you have a chatbot provider you'd like this plugin to support comment below.
