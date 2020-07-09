  1. Home
  2.  → Chatbot Lazy Loader

Chatbot Lazy Loader

Eliminate page speed issues caused by chatbots on WordPress

This plugin eliminates the negative impact chatbots have on your website’s page speed. The way it does this is simple. It lazy loads the JavaScript required to load the chatbot widget.
__
Supported Chatbots:
Messenger
Drift
Intercom
Indemandly
Crisp
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Joseph Farruggio
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! I've been struggling with page speed issues on my WordPress website after adding a chatbot. To fix that problem I created Chatbot Lazy Loader, a WordPress plugin that eliminates the page speed issues created by chatbots. If your website is loading a chatbot widget, it’s likely negatively impacting your page speed. This plugin will prevent that for the following chatbot providers: - Messenger - Drift - Intercom - Indemandly - Crisp If there are any questions or feedback, or if you have a chatbot provider you'd like this plugin to support comment below.
UpvoteShare