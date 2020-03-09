ChatBot for WordPress

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Jakub Fidala
Very nice! @chatbotcom
Upvote (7)Share
Maker
Hello Hunters, Our ChatBot team is thrilled to launch a brand-new WordPress integration today! Our main goal while creating it was to help all non-technical WordPress users get their chatbots without coding. Therefore, ChatBot lets you build stories using a visual builder. You can simply drag and drop conversational elements such as product cards, texts, buttons or carousels. What’s more, you can create just one chatbot, but use it to deliver consistent customer support across channels as ChatBot integrates also with Facebook Messenger, LiveChat, Slack, and Zapier that brings plenty of possibilities. In fine, ChatBot is all about scalability, simplicity, and efficiency. We built this framework to help you guys support customers around the clock, automate mundane tasks and make your work much more effective. Feel free to test our WordPress integration. We would appreciate your feedback and will be happy to answer all your questions!
Upvote (5)Share
Good product to build chatbot
UpvoteShare