Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Chat Thing
Chat Thing
ChatGPT chatbots with your own data (Notion, Web & Files)
Visit
Upvote 15
25% Off
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Chat Thing is the easiest way to create AI chatbots powered by ChatGPT using your existing data from Notion, websites, files and more. You can build chatbots for all kinds of use cases such as HR, API docs, customer support and more!
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
,
No-Code
by
Chat Thing
Hundrx
Ad
Supercharge your Twitter experience!
About this launch
Chat Thing
ChatGPT chatbots with your own data (Notion, Web & Files)
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
Chat Thing by
Chat Thing
was hunted by
Jozef Maxted
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
,
No-Code
. Made by
Jozef Maxted
and
gemma.dev
. Featured on March 29th, 2023.
Chat Thing
is not rated yet. This is Chat Thing's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report