Chat Thing

Chat Thing

ChatGPT chatbots with your own data (Notion, Web & Files)

Free Options
Embed
Chat Thing is the easiest way to create AI chatbots powered by ChatGPT using your existing data from Notion, websites, files and more. You can build chatbots for all kinds of use cases such as HR, API docs, customer support and more!
Launched in Artificial Intelligence, Bots, No-Code by
Chat Thing by
was hunted by
Jozef Maxted
in Artificial Intelligence, Bots, No-Code. Made by
Jozef Maxted
and
gemma.dev
. Featured on March 29th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Chat Thing's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-