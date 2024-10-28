Launches
This is the latest launch from Chat Data
Chat Data 2.0 With Realtime Voice Rag
24/7 custom AI livechat + realtime voice chatbot
An All-inclusive AI chatbot creation tool for websites, Discord, Slack, Shopify, WordPress, Whatsapp and more. Train once, deploy everywhere. Customize, connect, and share. Support Live Chat, images/files based chat and realtime-voice chat.
Customer Communication
Bots
CRM
Chat Data
Chat Data
Powerful AI Chatbot Offering Exceptional Customization
Chat Data 2.0 With Realtime Voice Rag by
was hunted by
Yongrui Su
Customer Communication
Bots
CRM
Yongrui Su
Emma Ke
. Featured on October 29th, 2024.
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 13 users. It first launched on November 25th, 2023.
Upvotes
18
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
