Chat by Stream

Build and ship in app messaging in a few hours

#4 Product of the DayToday
With a beautiful UI Kit, easy to use React Components and powerful API. Add Chat to any application in a matter of hours. The tech uses Go, RocksDB and Raft. By the creators of Stream, the API that powers activity feeds for more than 300 million users.
Helpful
  • Amin Mahboubi
    Amin Mahboubi
    Pros: 

    Ease of use, Awesome frontend components(Reactjs), response time is crazy

    Cons: 

    would be more awesome to have more frontend libraries

    This is a well designed, well thought product that help you add chat feature to your app in a day, it comes with amazing ease and speed.

    Amin Mahboubi has used this product for one week.
  • Nekuromento
    Nekuromento
    Pros: 

    Ease of integration and use

    Cons: 

    None so far

    Overall a wonderful product! Congrats to the team

    Nekuromento has used this product for one day.
Alex Iskold
Alex IskoldHunter@alexiskold · Managing Director, Techstars NYC
Scalable news feed were a hard problem to solve at GetGlue. When Stream applied to Techstars NYC I immediately took notice. This team has kept on executing over the years and nowadays quitely powers the activity feeds for a good chunk of the internet. Some of the world's largest sites use Stream to power their activity feeds. Really excited to see them launch their second product. I love the attention paid to the developer experience and ease of use.
