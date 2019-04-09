Chat by Stream
Build and ship in app messaging in a few hours
#4 Product of the DayToday
With a beautiful UI Kit, easy to use React Components and powerful API. Add Chat to any application in a matter of hours. The tech uses Go, RocksDB and Raft. By the creators of Stream, the API that powers activity feeds for more than 300 million users.
Reviews
View all 3 reviews →
+4 reviews
- Pros:Cons:
Ease of use, Awesome frontend components(Reactjs), response time is crazy
would be more awesome to have more frontend libraries
This is a well designed, well thought product that help you add chat feature to your app in a day, it comes with amazing ease and speed.Amin Mahboubi has used this product for one week.
- Pros:Cons:
Ease of integration and use
None so far
Overall a wonderful product! Congrats to the teamNekuromento has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Alex IskoldHunter@alexiskold · Managing Director, Techstars NYC
Scalable news feed were a hard problem to solve at GetGlue. When Stream applied to Techstars NYC I immediately took notice. This team has kept on executing over the years and nowadays quitely powers the activity feeds for a good chunk of the internet. Some of the world's largest sites use Stream to power their activity feeds. Really excited to see them launch their second product. I love the attention paid to the developer experience and ease of use.
Upvote (4)Share·